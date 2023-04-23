Edmonds police release more details in drive-by shooting that injured 13-year-old boy

Edmonds police have identified the cities of residence of a 13-year-old boy who was injured and the 14-year-old who was with him during a drive-by shooting in the 20800 block of 76th Avenue West Saturday night. Police also provided more details on the suspect vehicle associated with the shooting.

The 13-year-old Edmonds boy remains in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center after being shot Saturday. The 14-year-old, from Montlake Terrace, escaped injury.

The suspected shooter was a passenger in a white truck that fled northbound after the shooting. The truck was described as a 2000-2007 white Chevrolet Colorado four-door with custom black and silver rims, a hardshell white truck bed cover, and a white decal across the top of the windshield. It has tinted rear windows and possibly front windows. The public is advised not to approach and instead call 911 if they see the vehicle or possible suspect.

The suspect’s gunfire also struck buildings at a nearby apartment complex, but there were no other injuries. Detectives responded to the scene, but no arrests have been made so far in the investigation. However, initial information revealed that this was not a random event and that suspects and victims had some connection.

The incident began just after 6:45 p.m. when multiple callers to 911 stated that there had been a drive-by shooting and that one person had been shot. The incident occurred at the border of Edmonds and Lynnwood, near College Place Middle School,, so Lynnwood police officers and fire and aid arrived first, with Edmonds officers on the scene moments later. The 13-year-old victim, who had been shot in the pelvis, was transported to Harborview.

The initial investigation and information from witnesses showed that the two victims were walking along the west side of 76th Avenue West. The suspect vehicle was driving northbound when it stopped, and a passenger exited and opened fire toward the victims. Evidence left at the scene indicates two handguns were likely used in the assault. The passenger then got back into the vehicle, which fled the scene.

The suspect was described as an unknown race male wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a mask. The public is advised not to approach and instead call 911 if they see the vehicle or the possible suspect.

Anyone who believes they have video surveillance that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 425-407-3999. Those with other information can also call the non-emergency number or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.