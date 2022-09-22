Edmonds police release photos of possible suspect vehicle in Sept. 13 indecent liberties assault

Edmonds police said Wednesday they are continuing to investigate the Sept. 13 indecent liberties assault at Ranch 99 Market, and they now have photos of the possible vehicle the suspect was driving.

The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Sept. 13. According to police, the suspect followed an 18-year-old victim into multiple aisles and passed by them very closely. Ultimately, the suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed his body up against their backside while grabbing the victim in multiple areas with clear sexual motivation. The suspect left the store calmly on foot just over three minutes after entering, police said.

“Initial information from witnesses indicated that the suspect left as the passenger in a vehicle,” Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. After further investigation, police now believe that the suspect was the driver of a small, light blue or silver SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5. “The suspect is seen hastily exiting the store, getting into the suspect vehicl, and driving southbound through the parking lot toward 76th Avenue West,” McClure said.

The suspect is a white male, 35-45 years old. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches with brown eyebrows and green eyes. He wore a two-tone beanie hat, face mask, white shirt, dark shorts, and light-colored sneakers with dark laces.

If you have any information, contact Edmonds Police at policetips@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0212. Detectives are also asking anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar attack to contact their local police and report the incident.