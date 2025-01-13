Edmonds police release video, photos of Jan. 9 shooting suspects

Edmonds police have released a video and photos of the five suspects in the early morning shooting that occurred near the Edmonds Fishing Pier Jan. 9.

You can view the video on Facebook here.

An 18-year-old man and his 20-year-old sister from Everett were at the waterfront around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 9 when a group of five individuals approached them. The 18-year-old was then shot multiple times. Detectives are actively investigating all aspects of a motive for the shooting, including the possibility of gang violence.

The victim remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, but Edmonds police detectives were hoping to speak with him Monday, police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said.