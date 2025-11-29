Edmonds police warn public after woman robbed in WINCO parking lot

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Edmonds police are urging the public to be on the alert after an elderly female was “forcibly robbed of her jewelry” while in the Edmonds WINCO parking lot Friday.

“Our victim is OK, but was knocked to the ground during the robbery and assault,” police said in a social media post.

Police also published a photo of the suspect vehicle from Friday’s incident, which occurred in the 21900 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds.

“Officers and detectives are working on leads and sharing information with law enforcement in the region regarding an organized crew of males and females that has been using a method of distraction and deception to rob victims,” the social media post said.

Evidence suggests the suspects surveil the victims before they are approached and then offer electronics or other jewelry to distract and confuse the victims, police said.

The suspects “are often described as having dark skin or being of Roma/Romani or Middle Eastern descent. Please call 911 if you observe anything suspicious, and educate your family members to be aware of their surroundings,” the post continued. “We also encourage you to contact your local police if you or a family member have been a victim of this type of robbery.”