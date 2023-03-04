Edmonds Rotary Club honors Meadowdale HS Junior Students of Month 

Each month, the Rotary Club of Edmonds selects a Meadowdale High School junior to honor as Junior Student of the Month, based upon recommendations from staff.
Selina Ng was selected for January and Lucas Urs-Badet was named for February.
