Edmonds Rotary Club honors Meadowdale HS Junior Students of Month 

Posted: March 3, 2023
Selina Ng
Lucas Urs-Badet

Each month, the Rotary Club of Edmonds selects a Meadowdale High School junior to honor as Junior Student of the Month, based upon recommendations from staff.

Selina Ng was selected for January and Lucas Urs-Badet was named for February.

