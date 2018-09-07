Edmonds Rotary finishes Trinity Place painting project

1 of 2

Dave Halbrook of Halbrook Painting, and Rotary Club District 5030’s Assistant Governor of area 9, assisted Edmonds Rotary’s Noon Club to finish the YWCA’s Trinity Place Apartments painting Project. According to a Rotary Club announcement, Halbrook arrived Wednesday morning and was able to reach all the spots that Noon Club volunteers could not get to.

Located in Lynnwood, Trinity Place was purchased by Edmonds resident and travel guru Rick Steves in 2005. It was donated to the YWCA, which uses it as a transitional housing complex for women in need and their children.