Edmonds Rotary takes Oktoberfest online for a first-ever virtual fundraising event

Edmonds Rotary announced Friday that the first-ever Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest is set for Saturday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The 2020 online Zoom event will take place in lieu of the popular in-person version — first held in 2019 — due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Enjoy beer from Gallaghers’ Where U Brew or local Washington wine from Jeff Boyer Uncorked while participating in the online event, with special appearances from local sports icons and celebrities.

Tickets are on sale now at EdmondsOktoberfest.com. Proceeds will benefit Edmonds Rotary programs and scholarships.

“This is an event that is created specifically for Edmonds and other local residents and business owners to celebrate our special community, while also raising money for an inclusive playground at Civic Park, Edmonds Waterfront Center and scholarships for local students,” said Beth Westenhaver-Kealy, Edmonds Rotary President.

A ticket to the Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest includes:

* Online viewing link to Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest

* Two growlers of beer or two bottles of wine (or combination of one of each) – you provide the growlers.

* An online program to follow along with the event

* Souvenir mood mug

* Special videos from famous (and not-so-famous) guests with facts/figures about beer, wine, cocktails and, of course, Edmonds!

Special thanks to Gallaghers’ Where U Brew and Jeff Boyer Uncorked for providing beer and wine for the event.

Not sure what to expect from Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest? Here’s how it all works.

Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest requires a ticket to participate. There are two options:

Want beer or wine?

With your ticket you get two growlers of special Oktoberfest beer from Gallaghers’ or two bottles of Washington Wine (or one of each).

You also get a special commemorative Oktoberfest “mood mug.”

Entry to our exclusive online event on Saturday, Oct. 3 is where you’ll learn beer and wine tasting tips (and recommendations), hear from a lineup of local celebrities (including Warren Moon, Drew Bledsoe, Seahawks Shaquill & Shaquem Griffin – plus many more) and even learn how to make a special Oktoberfest Cocktail from famous bartender and restauranteur Niles Peacock.

You must be 21 or older to purchase this ticket.

Want to BYO beer or wine? No problem! You can buy a ticket to the online event only and join us for the fun.

Interested in supporting Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest? It’s not too late to be a sponsor.

Here are the initial 2020 sponsors:

Main Street Commons

KDMC Marketing

Jeff Boyer Uncorked

Gallaghers’ Where U Brew

Reefcombers Studios

“Edmonds Rotary really wants an event that celebrates Edmonds as we all work through COVID-19 and helps everyone feel good about our special community,” said Edmonds Oktoberfest Founder and Rotary Past President David Kaufer.

“The program will be a blend of famous celebrities and locals who make Edmonds such a unique community. It will be fun and educational! You’ll learn about beer, wine and cocktails — as well as trivia about Edmonds, its history and institutions.”

The 90-minute program will include scheduled appearances from:

Warren Moon – Former UW Husky & Seahawks QB

Niles Peacock – Famous Edmonds/Seattle bartender & restauranteur

Brandi Chastain – Member of 1999 Women’s World Cup Champion

Roger Brideu – Beermaster & Beer tasting expert

Shaquill & Shaquem Griffin – Current Seattle Seahawks

Drew Bledsoe – Former WSU Cougar, Dallas Cowboy/New England Patriots QB (and Washington Wine owner)

Jeff Boyer – Washington Wine Connoisseur & owner of Jeff Boyer Uncorked

And many more surprises TBA! (Stay tuned).

Note: Lineup may change depending on availability.

Buy tickets by visiting EdmondsOktoberfest.com.