Edmonds Rotary to participate in Perrinville Holiday Market, starting Sunday, Nov. 8

Edmonds Rotary will be participating in the very first Perrinville Holiday Market on all Sundays in November (8, 15, 12 and 29) and December 6, 13 and 20.

In November, the club will be asking for donations for novelty slippers and holiday-themed face masks. In December, the club is partnering with the Floretum Garden Club, which will be making wreaths and swags for the Rotary booth.

The club also partners each holiday season with the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program and will have “mittens” available for Santas who want to make a vulnerable child’s Christmas a happy one. Simply pull a mitten from the tree, purchase the item listed, and either bring it back to the market or drop it off at Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club.

All of the proceeds from holiday market sales will help fund the programs that Edmonds Rotary has supported for many years. The market is COVID-safe and the Edmonds Rotary Club hopes to see you there. The market runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.