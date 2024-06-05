Edmonds School Board appoints Thom Garrard as new director

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors on Tuesday appointed Thom Garrard to fill the District 4 director vacancy.

The board interviewed two candidates — Garrard and Rebecca Anderson — on Tuesday, June 4. A third candidate withdrew on Monday. The public was invited to attend in person or watch the livestream. Following the interviews and review of public input, the board deliberated in executive session.

After a little more than an hour of evaluating the qualifications of the candidates and coming to a decision, the board reconvened in an open session and voted to appoint the new Director.

Thom Garrard will be sworn in at the board’s regular business meeting on August 27, 2024. His term for this position ends in December 2025.