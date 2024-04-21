Edmonds School Board April 23 to consider district budget cuts, layoffs

Edmonds School District Educational Services Center

Facing an anticipated revenue shortfall for the 2024-25 school year, the Edmonds School Board at its Tuesday, April 23 meeting is scheduled to consider school district budget cuts that include eliminating a  number of certificated and classified staff positions. 

Also on the board agenda:

— Authorizing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacement project at Mountlake Terrace High School. The project includes  purchasing HVAC equipment and beginning design for construction work, which would occur in summer 2025.

— Approving a DISH Wireless site lease agreement for a cellular communications facility at Meadowdale Playfields.

— Extending the site lease agreement with Verizon Wireless for a cellular communications facility at Meadowdale Playfields.

— Awarding a  contract to Pacific Mobile to move mobile classrooms from Oak Heights Elementary School to other district schools.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. 

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett



