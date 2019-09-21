Edmonds School Board begins search process for new superintendent

With the news in August that Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy intends to retire in June 2020, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors has started the process of finding a new superintendent.

According to information released by the school district, the school board plans to complete the superintendent search by April 2020. The first step is to hire a consultant to manage the search process, and a request for proposals has been sent out asking for consulting firms to submit proposals by Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Consultant firms chosen to move forward in the selection process will be scheduled for presentations to the Board of Directors during its Tuesday, Oct. 1, business meeting.