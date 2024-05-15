Edmonds School Board Director Deborah Kilgore announces resignation effective July 2024 

Edmonds School Board Director Deborah Kilgore is resigning from the board effective July 10, as she and her family will be moving out of state. Kilgore made her announcement during the Tuesday, May 14 school board meeting.

Kilgore, who has served on the school board for six and half years, shared the following message to share with the Edmonds School District community:

“It has been a pleasure to serve the district as a board member since December 2017. During this time, I served in the role of vice president or president of the board in every year but one, and it was perhaps the greatest challenge and honor of my life to lead this community in those roles, particularly during the pandemic. Prior to joining the school board, I was a parent volunteer and leader for more than a decade in my children’s school. I know how important family involvement is to the health of a school community and how much it contributes to academic success. Throughout my tenure on the board, I have aimed to represent parents and families in every important discussion. The most rewarding experiences I have had involved interacting with students. I felt lucky to be able to visit schools, meet with students, work with student advisors to our board, and especially to attend graduations throughout the years. It always seemed important to keep my feet on the ground, and I continued to volunteer in the classroom and to meet with principals, teachers and other staff people and to see teaching and learning in action. In addition to my responsibilities to the school district, I found great value in networking with partner organizations. I have served on the board of the Lynnwood Food Bank, the Northwest Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board and most recently, on the board of the Foundation for Edmonds School District. There are so many individuals in our wonderful community who support our students and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with you all. Edmonds School District is a special community and I am proud to have been a part of it.”

The school board will appoint a new member to fill the District 4 position that Kilgore now holds. Those interested in the position are encouraged to visit the Edmonds School District website to learn more and to complete an application by May 31. The person who is selected will be sworn in at the board’s regular business meeting on Aug. 27. The term for this position ends December 2025.

The community is invited to a celebration for Deborah Kilgore from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the district office.