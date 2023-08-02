Edmonds School Board Director Katims leads challengers in primary election race

In one of a handful contested races before Lynnwood voters on the Aug. 1 primary election ballot, incumbent Edmonds School District Position 5 Board Member Nancy Katims was easily leading challengers Arjun Kathuria and Nicholas Jenkins in first-day returns posted Tuesday night.

The top two candidates advance to the general election. Katims received 13,908 votes or 63.79% of the ballots counted so far Tuesday night. Jenkins finished second, with 5,309 votes or 24.35%, while Kathuria was third with 2,528 votes or 11.60%.

In addition to school board, other primary races of note included those for Snohomish County Executive, County Council, County Auditor and Snohomish County Superior Court judge. There were also primary races for two positions on the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Board of Commissioners. You can view all returns here.

The next set of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

— By Teresa Wippel