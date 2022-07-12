Edmonds School Board July 12 to hold public hearing on 2022-23 budget

A proposed hearing on the proposed 2022-23 Edmonds School District budget is among the items set to be discussed during the district board of directors meeting Tuesday, July 12 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Also on the agenda is an update on the district’s comprehensive sexual health implementation and a business and finance report.
The school board meeting is open to in-person attendance and it can also be viewed via livestream. In addition, there is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.
