Edmonds School Board July 12 to hold public hearing on 2022-23 budget

Posted: July 11, 2022

A proposed hearing on the proposed 2022-23 Edmonds School District budget is among the items set to be discussed during the district board of directors meeting Tuesday, July 12 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Also on the agenda is an update on the district’s comprehensive sexual health implementation and a business and finance report.

The school board meeting is open to in-person attendance and it can also be viewed via livestream. In addition, there is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.

