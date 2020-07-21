Edmonds School Board July 21 set to discuss school reopening plans

The Edmonds School Board will hold a virtual study session Tuesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. to hear an update on plans to reopen schools in the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Gustavo Balderas will provide the board with the district’s latest plans to reopen schools using a hybrid model of learning that will divide students’ time between the classroom and remote learning.

The Edmonds School Board recently adopted a hybrid method of teaching for the new school years that will use a combination of in-person and remote learning. During a July 14 study session, staff presented the board with additional details regarding the hybrid model.

The school board will hold another study session Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom and can be accessed here. The password to join the meeting is 891197.

For more information about the meeting, visit the district’s website.