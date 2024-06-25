Edmonds School Board set to approve middle school health curriculum June 25

The Edmonds School District board of directors at its Tuesday, June 25 meeting is scheduled to discuss policy updates, read a draft of its 2024-2025 school year budget and approve salary contracts.

The school board will consider updates to the district’s service animal policy, which outlines the difference between service animals, emotional support animals and therapy animals as well as their treatment. The board is also scheduled to vote on state-mandated changes to its Title I policy and a middle school health curriculum that was discussed in June.

In addition, the agenda allocates time at end of the meeting for a public hearing pertaining to its 2024-2025 budget and its implementation.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.