Edmonds School Board June 11 set to approve superintendent’s contract extension

The Edmonds School Board of Directors during its June 11 board meeting is scheduled to approve a one-year extension of Superintendent Rebecca Miner’s contract.

The extension will place her contract’s end date on June 30, 2027.

New business items scheduled for a single reading and vote during the June 11 meeting:

– Intent to construct College Place Elementary and College Place Middle Schools — funded by the 2024 bond.

– Approval for the project and funding award for the field improvements project at Meadowdale Middle School. The levy to upgrade the school’s track was approved by voters in 2020.

– Approval of the guaranteed maximum price amendment for the Oak Heights Elementary School replacement project, budget authorization and delegation of contracting authority. The project, which was funded by the 2024 bond, involves demolishing the existing Oak Heights Elementary and replacing it with a new 620-student elementary school.

– Authorization to award a contract for general contractor/construction manager for the College Place Elementary and College Place Middle Schools Replacement Project and preliminary budget authorization to Cornerstone General Contractors of Bothell.

– A reading and vote to delegate authority to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

June 11 items scheduled for a first reading with no action taken:

– Adoption of the middle school health curriculum. After a year-long selection process, Edmonds School District students, staff and community members selected core materials for middle school health to guide instruction and help students meet the Washington State Learning Standards for middle school health.

– A revised board policy for parent and family engagement. To meet state requirements, the district’s Title I Parent and Family Engagement policy must be updated to ensure continued compliance and acceptance of Title I application. The policy was last revised in 2008.

In addition, Oak Heights Elementary School students are scheduled to give a presentation during the June 11 meeting, followed by a presentation on the school’s improvement plan.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

— By Rick Sinnett



