Edmonds School Board June 13 business meeting canceled

Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors’ regular business meeting — originally set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 — has been canceled, the schol district said Monday.
A special meeting has been scheduled for 8 p.m June 13, to include consent agenda items. That meeting agenda is available here
The items originally scheduled for Tuesday night — including a celebration of the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood High School robotic teams and a presentation on Terrace Park Elementary’s School Improvement Plan — will be rescheduled.
