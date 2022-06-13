Edmonds School Board June 14 to approve Rebecca Miner as interim superintendent

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at their June 14 meeting are set to formally approve Dr. Rebecca Miner as the district’s new interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

The school board announced in late April it was extending an offer to Miner, who previously served as superintendent for the Shoreline School District. Her appointment gives the school district time to find a permanent replacement for current Superintendent Gustavo Balderas, who is leaving for a job with the Beaverton School District.

In other business, the board will hold first readings for seven new district policies, ranging from a quick resolution of staff complaints to creating numerous mastery-based credits that students can earn.

The board is also scheduled to receive an improvement plan update and a student presentation from Cedar Valley School.

In addition, Mountlake Terrace High School will be recognized for earning a First Amendment Press Freedom Award, given to schools that actively honor the First Amendment in students’ use of free speech.