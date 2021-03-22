Edmonds School Board March 23 set to discuss plans for returning to in-person learning

As students prepare to return to in-person learning, the Edmonds School Board of Directors is scheduled Tuesday to discuss the tentative agreement between the Edmonds School District and teachers.

At its March 23 business meeting, the board will review the proposed agreement between the district’s bargaining team and the Edmonds Education Association (EEA), which represents many of the district’s certified teaching staff. The tentative agreement was announced last Friday and addresses working conditions for Stages 3 and 4 of the district’s reopening plan and hybrid model.

Also during the meeting, students from Maplewood Parent Cooperative School will read essays on social constructs. In their essays, students were asked to “what extent is the way they view others influenced by social constructs?”

In other business, will hold second readings on multiple agenda items including:

a proposed policy regarding school-based threats

a proposal to rescind the policy on notifications of threats of violence or harm

proposed revisions to the policy regarding tobacco, nicotine products and delivery devices

Under new business, the board will hold first a reading on proposed resolutions regarding redirecting capital project funds to the district’s general fund and the completion of the roof replacement project at former Woodway Elementary School, as well as proposed policies regarding debt management and infectious diseases.

The board will also hear regular updates from district leadership on school re-entry, and equity and students success.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 and can be streamed live on the district’s Youtube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.