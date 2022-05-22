Edmonds School Board May 24 set to discuss adopting revised students fees and fines policy

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, May 24 regular business meeting is scheduled to have a second reading on a draft revised policy that states the district can no longer withhold grades or transcripts if a student has an outstanding fine or fee. The policy was recently updated to comply with revisions made by the Washington State School Directors’ Association.

New business the board will consider on Tuesday night includes approving the adoption of recommended reading instructional materials for the components of Interactive Read Aloud and Independent Reader’s Workshop in the Highly Capable Program for students in grades 1-6. The recommendation was unanimously approved by voting members of the Materials Review and Pilot Committees that consisted of parents, teachers, and administrators from the Highly Capable Program.

Other items on the agenda include a celebration of this year’s student advisors to the board. There will also be a presentation from Edmonds-Woodway High School students about designing and painting a mural at the school, along with a separate update from Principal Allison Larsen on the school’s improvement plan.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.