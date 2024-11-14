Edmonds School Board named a WSSDA Board of Distinction

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors has earned the State “Board of Distinction” recognition from the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). Edmonds School Board members include President Nancy Katims, Vice President Carin Chase, Hawk Cramer, Thom Garrard and Keith Smith.

The annual WSSDA Boards of Distinction program honors school boards that demon­strate effective use of the Washington School Board Standards. The standards promote research-based governance practices that lead to high levels of student and district achievement, and help close the opportunity gap.

Established in 1922, WSSDA provides resources and networking opportunities for school board directors statewide.

“We were impressed with your district’s strategic work on resources, facilities, financial stability and statewide advocacy,” WSSDA Director of Leadership Development Heather Curl said. “This can be a difficult aspect of work to quantify, but your dedication and focus were clear in the application.”

“It is a high honor for our School Board to be named a Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors Association for the second year in a row,” Katims said. “Because WSSDA bases this award on board work that reflects focus and commitment to the district’s Strategic Plan, as well as to alignment with standards expected from school boards, I am very proud of our team for meeting these high expectations. While we will always make decisions based on what’s best for our students and staff, it is gratifying to be acknowledged with this special award.”

All of the Boards of Distinction honorees will be recognized during the President’s Dinner at the Annual State WSSDA Conference taking place Nov. 21-23 in Spokane.

​