Edmonds School Board Nov. 9 set to receive academic year status update, strategic plan report

A report on the Edmonds School District’s 2021-2026 Strategic Plan and a status update regarding the current academic year are among the items before the Edmonds School Board of Directors during their Tuesday, Nov. 9 regular business meeting.
The remote meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. There is also opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.
