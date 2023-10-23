Edmonds School Board Oct. 24 to review $120 million bond measure

Among agenda items scheduled during the Tuesday, Oct. 24 Edmonds School Board meeting is whether to approve placing before voters a $120 million bond for technology and facility upgrades and replacements.

Among the projects that would be funded by the bond are the accelerated completion of Oak Heights Elementary School and the replacement of College Place Middle School, College Place Elementary and Westgate Elementary. Further, the measure would fund construction of a fifth middle school at the former Alderwood Middle School site, as well as the completion of additional renewal and upgrade projects.

If the resolution passes, a special election would be held Feb. 13, 2024. If approved, the board of directors will have authorization to sell up to $594 million of general obligation bonds. The bonds would be sold in increments as needed for projects over the next four years. This would relieve the District of needing to collect approximately $90 million in capital levy funds from 2025 through 2028, which district voters previously authorized.

In addition, the board is scheduled to review the results of Spring’s Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA). The assessment is a standardized test consortium that creates Common Core State Standards-aligned tests to be used in several states.

Items for approval on the consent agenda include revised pay rates for classified substitutes and hourly pay, effective Nov. 9, 2023, out-of-area assignments for certificated staff, and memorandums of understanding for employee benefits.

Also scheduled for approval is the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between Everett Community College and Edmonds School District for the College in the High School Program for 2023-2024.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the district educational services center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can view the meeting agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett






