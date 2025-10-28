Edmonds School Board Oct. 28 to consider 2026 levy, identify legislative priorities

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is set to vote at its Oct. 28 meeting whether to place a 2026 replacement levy on an upcoming ballot in February 2026. The Board is also set to, vote on changes to district policy and the district’s comprehensive plan and review legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

Directors will consider the second reading and approval of a resolution authorizing the placement of the Educational Programs & Operations Levy on the ballot. This proposed levy would replace the current authorization that expires at the end of 2026.

Additionally, the board is scheduled to vote on its School Board Legislative Priorities for 2026, which emphasize special education and student health, safety and well-being. The board will also decide on a recommendation to extend the current 2021-2026 Strategic Plan through the 2026-27 school year.

In other business, the board will hear a presentation from students and staff at Spruce Elementary School and review the district’s Career and Technical Education report. The board is also set to vote on updates to its nutrition, recess and physical education and wellness policies.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.