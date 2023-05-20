Edmonds School Board president faces primary challenge; two Lynnwood councilmembers have opponents in general election

Candidate filing closed Friday afternoon for the Aug.1, 2023 primary election ballot, including those seeking Lynnwood City Council and Edmonds School Board positions.

Two Lynnwood City Council incumbents — Julieta Altamirano-Crosby in Position 5 and Jim Smith in Position 4 — will have opponents in the November general election. Lynnwood business owner Nick Coelho is challenging Smith while Army veteran Robert Leutwyler has filed against Altamirano-Crosby. Two people are vying for Position 7, an open seat because Shannon Sessions is retiring from the council: Derek Hanusch and David Parshall. Position 6 Councilmember George Hurst is running unopposed for a third term.

There will be one primary race for Edmonds School Board. Nancy Katims, the current board president who represents District 5, has two challengers: Nicholas Jenkins and Arjun Kathuria. In the general election, Carin Chase, representing District 1, has one opponent — Nicholas Logan. Hawk Cramer is running unopposed for District 3, an open seat since Gary Noble isn’t seeking reelection.

For the new elected position of Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge, current appointed Judge Valerie Bouffiou is running unopposed.

A total of 176 local offices are up for election in Snohomish County this year including county executive, assessor, auditor, clerk, sheriff, treasurer and councilmembers; city and town mayors and councilmembers; fire district commissioners; school board directors; and port and water and sewer district commissioners. A complete list of those who have filed can be fonnd here.