Edmonds School Board retains current officers during Dec. 10 election

Edmonds School Board President Nancy Katims and Vice President and Legal Representative Carin Chase were reelected Dec. 10 to their respective roles on the school board for the 2024-2025 school year.

In other business, the directors revised the board policy regarding student discipline. The updates to the policy and procedure are based on key changes that the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction made through its emergency rules.

Key changes to the policy include:

– Replacing the term “discipline” with two new terms: “discretionary discipline” and “nondiscretionary discipline.”

– Eliminating “other forms of discipline” as a defined term in the student discipline rules.

– Removing the requirement for school districts to identify other forms of discipline in their student discipline policies.

– Removing the requirement to attempt other forms of discipline before administering classroom exclusions and emergency removals. The term “classroom exclusion,” which eliminated the requirement that other forms of discipline be attempted before excluding a student from the classroom, changed how long a student could be excluded, and gave school districts discretion about how exclusions are reported.

The revised policy can be seen here.

Other items presented during the Dec. 10 meeting:

– A revised board policy regarding employment disclosures, certification requirements, assurances and approvals was moved to the Jan 14 consent agenda.

– Award of a contract to North Coast Electric for the secondary LED lighting project at Lynnwood High School. This $4 million project includes replacing the school’s major lighting fixtures with energy-efficient LED lights and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

– Approval of school board legislative priorities for 2025.

– A review of the revised board policy regarding students experiencing homelessness, enrollment rights and services. No action was taken.

– Review of the revised graduation requirements for students according to state law. The legal references were updated to ensure compliance. No action was taken.

The next school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online here.

View the meeting agenda here.