Edmonds School Board scheduled to hear from Mountlake Terrace High School students at Feb. 27 meeting

Mountlake Terrace High School students and principal will give a presentation to the Edmonds School Board on Feb. 27.

Principal Crosby Carpenter will discuss the school’s improvement plan following the student presentation.

In other business, the board is scheduled to consider:

• Approval of an emergency waiver to close Meadowdale Elementary. The school was closed after sustaining significant water damage from burst pipes over the weekend of Jan. 12 due to a cold snap in the region. Approval of the waiver is a formality. The school closed and students and staff temporarily relocated to the Woodway Center in Edmonds for instruction while repairs are being made.

• Approval of the superintendent’s goals for the 2023-2024 school year and the approval of school board regular business meeting dates for the 2024-2025 school year.

• Approval of updates to the Board of Directors Norms and Protocols. Two reports: an updated report on graduation rates in the district and the December budget status.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood.

The meeting can be viewed online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett