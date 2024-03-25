Edmonds School Board scheduled to OK new biology curriculum, hear from Hilltop students March 26 

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is scheduled to hold a second reading and vote on districtwide biology curriculum, among other items, during the March 26 meeting. If approved, it would be the first time the district has updated its biology materials since 2004.

In addition, Hilltop Elementary School students are scheduled to give a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, followed by a presentation of the school’s improvement plan.

A report on bond sale planning is also scheduled, as well as resolutions to replace playground equipment at Sherwood and Hilltop Elementary Schools

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett





