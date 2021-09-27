Edmonds School Board set to adopt Highly Capable plan at Sept. 27 business meeting

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is set Tuesday night to discuss how to make improvements to math, literacy and engagement across the schools district.

At its Sept. 27 business meeting, the board will review the district’s School Improvement Plan planning report for the 2021-22 school year. According to the presentation, the district intends to focus on math, literacy and engagement in schools.

In other business, the board is scheduled to vote to adopt the district’s Highly Capable plan, which is intended to provide support for students identified as requiring services beyond the normal learning environment to be successful. The board is also scheduled to approve an agreement between the district and the Rotary Club of Lynnwood to build tiny homes and a single-family residence duplex in support of the Career and Technical Education Carpentry program and curriculum.

The tiny homes will be constructed as part of the district’s residential carpentry instructional program. The single family residence will be built on property purchased by the Rotary Cub. This is the 47th year of the partnership between the district and Rotary Club that involves students in the Career and Technical Education classes framing and landscaping a house.

The board is also set to vote to approve several items under the consent agenda, including approval of:

– Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding Voluntary Employees’ Benefit Association (VEBA) for the Service Employees International Union, Local 925 Custodians, Food Service Drivers and Warehouse Employees effective Sept. 7, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.

– An agreement related to the impacts of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate between the district and the Public, Professional & Office-Clerical Employees and Drivers Local Union No. 763, effective for the 2021-22 school year.

– A Memorandum of Understanding with the Edmonds Education Association (EEA) regarding state-mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all district employees.

– A Memorandum of Understanding regarding class load relief for Edmonds eLearning Academy for the 2021-22 school year.

– A waiver regarding grading periods at Scriber Lake High School for the 2021-22 school year.

– An interlocal cooperation agreement with Northwest Educational Service District 189 for Educational Services at NW Regional Learning Center.

– A Memorandum of Understanding related to the impacts of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate between the district and the SEIU Local 925 Food Service Employees, effective for the 2021-22 school year.

Finally, the board is scheduled to receive an update from staff on in-person learning and school building re-entry.

The meeting will be streamed online using BoardDocs, a new software that will be used to post school board agendas, minutes and videos and can be accessed here. Agendas are published the Friday before the following week’s meeting.

Those who would like to speak during the virtual meeting may register here until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The board will continue to accept written comments, but will not read them aloud. Written comments received will be published with the approved minutes.

To see the full agenda for the meeting, click here.

At the direction of Snohomish Health District, the district will continue to hold virtual meetings until further notice.