Edmonds School Board set to discuss i-Ready math, reading curriculum at May 25 meeting

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will consider at is May 25 business meeting whether to continue the implementation of i-Ready Diagnostic and Online Instruction in grades K-8. Staff are also asking that i-Ready Math Diagnostic be required in grade 9.

The board approved the implementation of the i-Ready math curriculum last September. Staff will give a report with culmination of the three-year process to review and make improvements recommendations to the assessment system. The report will also detail the stages of this process and the i-Ready pilot this year.

In other business, the board will vote to approve multiple agenda items including:

-a resolution renewing the district’s membership with Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA).

-a waiver regarding the Professional Growth and Assessment (PGAP) Conference deadline for the Health Services Department for the 2021-22 school year.

-a waiver regarding changes to start time for certificated staff at Edmonds Elementary for the 2021-22 school year.

-a waiver regarding the start time for certificated staff at College Place Middle School for the 2021-22 school year.

-a waiver regarding planning periods at College Place Middle School for the 2021-22 school year.

-a memorandum of understanding regarding provision of speech/language pathologist services for the 2021-22 school year.

-changes to pay rates for classified substitutes and hourly pay rates.

Under new business, the board will hold a single reading for an approval of multiple items, including:

-a resolution authorizing inter-fund transfer of invested funds from private purpose trust fund to Associated Student Body Fund.

-approving a project and budget authorization for the boiler replacement at Cedar Way Elementary School.

-authorize agents for an OSPI construction grants process.

-proclaiming June LGBTQA+ Pride Month.

-approving a resolution regarding the district’s Academic and Student Well-being Recovery Plan.

Also during the meeting, students from Brier Terrace Middle School will brief the board on their work community building through journalism with their student-run news outlet, The Bulldog Brief.

In addition, district staff will provide the board with an update on their school building re-entry plan.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.