Edmonds School Board set to OK office personnel bargaining agreement during Feb. 25 meeting

The Edmonds School District at its Feb. 25 business meeting is scheduled to approve a tentative bargaining agreement between the district and the Edmonds School District Association of Office Personnel Employees.

Since last May, office personnel have been in contract negotiations with the district regarding their pay. In the past, the district has determined the union’s contracts based on the midpoint wage and benefits for surrounding school districts. However, staff said that was not the case this time around and have spoken during board meetings about tensions during negotiations.

If approved, the agreement would be effective Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2023.

In other business the board is scheduled to vote to approve revisions to the 2019-20 school calendar as a result of days missed due to inclement weather.

Also on the board agenda is approval of multiple vouchers that have been audited and certified, including general fund, Associated Student Body capital projects, private purpose trust fund and payroll. Those expense reimbursement claims certified by state law have been recorded and the listing made available to the board.

The board will also hold a recognition ceremony for the National Board Certified Teachers.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Services Center, located at 20468 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.