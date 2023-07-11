Edmonds School Board set to vote July 11 on family language access plan

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, July 11 meeting to vote on its family language access plan and consider policy updates.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can access the livestream at this link.
You can see the complete agenda here.
