Edmonds School Board set to vote Oct. 12 on student substance abuse counselor contract

The Edmonds School Board is set Tuesday to approve a delayed agreement to hire professionals whose job would be to support students struggling with substance abuse.

At its Oct. 12 business meeting, the board is set to vote on whether to approve a proposal to contract with Northwest Educational Service District 189 to hire four student assistance professionals to support middle and high schools as they work to address issues of student substance abuse. The positions will be paid for by a grant and using funds formerly allocated for school resource officers.

The vote was delayed after the board requested changes be made to the contract, which some thought favored Northwest Educational Service District 189.

In other business, the board is scheduled to receive an update from the Teacher’s of Color (TOC) Foundation, which works to diversify the district’s teaching staff by recruiting, educating and retaining educators of color.

The board will also vote on several consent agenda items including:

-A tentative bargaining agreement between the district and the Public, Professional and Office-Clerical Employee and Drivers Local Union No. 763.

-A COVID-19 vaccination agreement document between the district and the Public, Professional and Office-Clerical Employee and Drivers Local Union No. 763, effective Oct. 18, 2021.

-An interlocal agreement and membership with Choice Partners for services like evaluating business contracts to determine whether or not they meet the requirements of district policy/procedure.

-A contract renewal for the interlocal agreement between Edmonds College and the district regarding the Edmonds Career Access Program (EdCap).

-An interlocal agreement between the district and Snohomish County, regarding the Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Act.

-aAn agreement with Brock’s Academy for special education services and to provide an alternative placement, if needed, for students with disabilities for the 2021-22 school year. Three students are expected to require services for a total of $294,498.

The board will also approve several measures regarding district employee contracts to bring them into alignment with the state mandates.

The meeting will be streamed online using BoardDocs, a new software that will be used to post school board agendas, minutes and videos and can be accessed here. Agendas are published the Friday before the following week’s meeting.

Those who would like to speak during the virtual meeting may register here until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The board will continue to accept written comments, but will not read them aloud. Written comments received will be published with the approved minutes.

To see the full agenda for the meeting, click here.

At the direction of Snohomish Health District, the district will continue to hold virtual meetings until further notice.