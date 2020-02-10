Edmonds School Board to consider award of construction contracts at Feb. 11 meeting

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will discuss future district construction projects at the Feb. 11 business meeting.

The board is scheduled to vote whether to name McGranahan Architects as architect for the new Innovative Learning Center and approve the project contract in the amount of $ 219,820. for the conceptual design phase. The proposed $47 million center would house Scriber Lake High School, which currently shares a campus with Edmonds Heights K-12 School. The center would also house some ancillary programs that have not yet been determined.

Prior to the vote, the board will also decide whether to increase the budget for the project’s conceptual design phase by $400,000. The majority of the proposed request would be funded by the 2020 Bond. If bond funding is not available, these activities would be paused or terminated.

The board will also vote to authorize district staff to award a contract in the amount of $99,776 to Seattle-based BNBuilders for general contractor/construction manager services for the district’s new elementary school. The proposed location for the $66 million project is a 9.5-acre site at 184th Street Southwest and North Road, south of Lynnwood High School.

In other business, the board will consider whether to revise pay rates for district staff to meet Washington state minimum wage standards.

Also, it will celebrate the district’s visual and performing arts manager Scott Barnes for his selection to be inducted into the Washington Music Educators Association Hall of Fame. And it will celebrate the district’s 2020 All-State Musicians.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Services Center, located at 20468 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.