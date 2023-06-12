Edmonds School Board to celebrate high school robotics teams during June 13 meeting

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 with the following items included on the agenda:

– A celebration of the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood High School robotic teams.

– A presentation on Terrace Park Elementary’s School Improvement Plan.

– Second readings of board policies regarding hiring of retired school employees and sexual harassment of district staff.

The meeting will be in the boardroom at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W.,Lynnwood. You can also watch the livestream here.

The complete agenda is available here.