Edmonds School Board to celebrate student achievements, review policies May 27

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled to celebrate student accomplishments and review policy on discrimination and child neglect at its board meeting Tuesday, May 27.

The meeting will open with a celebration honoring Mountlake Terrace High School student’s journalism program for earning the First Amendment Press Freedom Award for the 12th consecutive year and awards at National High School Journalism Conventions.

A celebration will also be held to recognize the Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High School FIRST Robotics teams for their participation in national championships.

This will be followed by a presentation from students from Edmonds Elementary and Principal Heather Paddock on the school’s annual School Improvement Plan report.

In addition, the district is set to review district Policy 3241 on child abuse and neglect. The proposed chances aim to align the policy with state guidelines.

And it will consider a resolution to reaffirm its annual delegation of authority to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, which oversees extracurriculars and athletics statewide.

Additionally, three policy updates related to equity and employment practices will be introduced for a first reading:

– Policy 3210 on nondiscrimination, to clarify district responsibilities and strengthen protections against discriminatory harassment.

– Revisions to Policy 5010 on nondiscrimination and affirmative action, which consolidate employment discrimination policies and outline affirmative action practices.

– A proposal to rescind Policy 5012, equal employment opportunities, since its provisions are being incorporated into the updated 5010 policy.

Board member Carin Chase will also provide the council with a legislative update. Additionally, Jason Aillaud, executive director of student learning, will present findings from the Grading Practices Taskforce. The taskforce has been examining ways to align grading policies with equity and consistency goals across the district’s secondary schools.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

