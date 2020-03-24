Edmonds School Board to hold virtual business meeting March 24

To encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors will be holding its March 24 business meeting remotely. The virtual meeting will be available to view on the district’s website.

The boardroom will be closed, however another room will be available to the public to listen to the meeting, if they are not able to from their own home.

“We are strongly encouraging the public to practice social distancing and stay home as there will not be any opportunity to participate,” said administrative assistant Allison Kaufman.

Public comments can be submitted prior to the meeting as there will be no opportunity to make them during the meeting. To submit a public comment, click here.

During the Tuesday meeting, the board is scheduled to adopt a resolution recognizing the state-wide measures taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The board will approve a contract with Northsound Utility & Construction, Inc to install a fire hydrant at Oak Heights Elementary School. The board will also approve a request from the district’s Capital Projects Office to install two new relocatable classrooms at Oak Heights. Capital projects is requesting $1 million to install the relocatable classrooms.

Also during the meeting, the board will vote to approve the superintendent contract. Earlier this month, the board voted to extend an offer to the Eugene School District’s Dr. Gustavo Balderas to become the district’s next superintendent.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Services Center, located at 20468 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.