Edmonds School Board to meet Aug. 10

Posted: August 8, 2021 7

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will be meeting remotely this Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The board will have an executive session, closed to the public, at 4 p.m. for legal updates followed by a work session at 5 p.m to discuss highly capable, International Baccalaureate and other district magnet programs. A regular business meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You can see the complete meeeting agendas at this link.

 

