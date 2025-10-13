Edmonds School Board to review proposal for $361K replacement levy in 2026

The Edmonds School Board during its Tuesday, Oct. 14 meeting will review a proposed resolution for a replacement educational programs and operations levy that would appear before voters on the Feb. 10, 2026 special election ballot.

The measure would replace the district’s current educational programs and operations levy, approved by voters in 2022, and would continue day-to-day operations that are not funded by the state. According to the draft resolution included in the board agenda, the levy as proposed would be for $361 million, assessed over four years: $83 million in 2026, $88 million in 2027, $93 million in 2028 and $97 million in 2029.

In other business, the board is scheduled to vote on authorizing the use of the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) method to oversee the replacement of Westgate Elementary School, and will also consider updates to its Board Norms & Protocols document — including a new section outlining expectations for board comments at regular meetings.

The board’s full agenda can be view on the ESD website.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

Prior to the business meeting, the board will hold a study session at 5 p.m. for legislative advocacy planning. That meeting will not be livestreamed.