Edmonds School Board to vote Sept. 23 on changes to College Place property boundaries, Housing Hope lease

The Edmonds School District during its regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 23 is set to vote on changes to College Place Elementary and Middle School property boundaries and to its lease with Housing Hope.

In addition, the board is scheduled to vote on changes for Transitional Bilingual Instructional Program policy and the Course Design, Selection and Adoption of Instructional Materials policy and will also swear in the district’s new student advisors.

The votes on changes to the school district lease with Housing Hope and adjustments to College Place Elementary and Middle School property boundaries are in preparation for construction.

Finally, the board is set to consider a resolution to send a newly elected board member to the Washington State School Directors’ Association Conference. In addition, votes are scheduled on approving the 2025-2026 School Improvement Plans (SIPs) and a contract award to Coast to Coast Turf, an Astroturf Corporation Company, for the Meadowdale High School field upgrades project.

View the full agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.