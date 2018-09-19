Edmonds School Board welcomes 14 student advisers for 2018-2019 school year

The Edmonds School Board welcomed its new student advisers for the 2018-2019 school year.

Student advisers serve as liaisons to the board from their respective schools. They will provide reports of goings-on at their schools during school board meetings, and report back to the student body about actions the school board is taking. The student advisers are juniors and seniors and applied for the position last spring.

This year, there are more student advisers than in recent years, with a total of 14 students representing Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools, as well as the Edmonds eLearning Academy.

A full list of student advisers is below:

Leilah Abdalla, Meadowdale High School

Fanuel Abraha, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Bani Bedi, Mountlake Terrace High School

Faith Boulom, Lynnwood High School

Jonathan Kwong, Mountlake Terrace High School

Payton Love, Mountlake Terrace High School

Dylan Mustach, Meadowdale High School

Marianne Nacanaynay, Mountlake Terrace High School

Meghan Park, Mountlake Terrace High School

Sarah Robbins, Meadowdale High School

Edlawte Sentayehu, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Sofia Tang, Meadowdale High School

Chase Waugler, Edmonds eLearning Academy

Edna Yemane, Lynnwood High School