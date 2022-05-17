Edmonds School District announces Class of 2022 high school graduation dates

The Edmonds School District has confirmed the following dates for high school graduations in 2022:
Friday, June 3 – Edmonds Heights K-12 – 7 p.m. at Woodway Campus
Thursday, June 16 – eLearning – 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Thursday, June 16 – Scriber Lake High School – 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Friday, June 17 – Lynnwood High School – 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Saturday, June 18 – Mountlake Terrace High School – noon at Edmonds Stadium
Saturday, June 18 – Edmonds-Woodway High School – 6 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Monday, June 20 – Meadowdale High School – 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.