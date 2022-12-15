Edmonds School District announces new 75-minute early release schedule for 2023-24 school year

The Edmonds School District announced on Tuesday that starting in September 2023, all schools in the district will be having weekly early releases.

Each Friday, schools will be let out 75 minutes earlier than they are the rest of the week. For example, if a student’s current dismissal time is 3:50 p.m., on Fridays it will be 2:35 p.m.

The district said that the weekly 75-minute early release Fridays provide more consistency for families and staff when it comes to a set weekly schedule than the district’s current early release schedule. The weekly releases will replace the 10 half-day early releases offered throughout the school year, with the exception of the last day of school and elementary conferences in the fall.

Currently, the Edmonds School District offers before- and after-school child care options for families and is meeting with child care partners to discuss the upcoming early release Fridays and options they may have for families. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Contact Harmony Weinberg at weinbergh683@edmonds.wednet.edu with any questions regarding the upcoming schedule changes.