Edmonds School District announces snow make-up days

The Edmonds School District has announced the dates for making up the two school days lost to snow-related closures this week.

The district notes that its calendar has five built-in snow make-up days that may be used as needed for schedule changes. Here are the two dates now included:

Thursday, June 20 is now a full day and the new last day of school is Friday, June 21 as a Districtwide early release. (Make up for the snow day Feb. 4)

Friday, May 10 is now a full day of school. It originally was a Non-Student Day with teacher professional development. (Make up for the snow day Feb. 5)

