Edmonds School District announces tentative agreement with grades 3-12 teachers for in-person learning

Aiming to meet the governor’s emergency proclamation to offer in-person learning to all students by mid-April, the Edmonds School District announced Friday its bargaining team has struck a tentative agreement with grades 3-12 teachers.
In a letter to families, District Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said the tentative agreement with the Edmonds Education Association — which represents the district’s certified teaching staff — is on working conditions for Stage 3 (3rd-6th grade) and Stage 4 (7th-12th grade).
“I want to thank the EEA for their collaboration and hard work that got us to this agreement quickly and efficiently, while keeping the focus on what’s best for our kids,” Balderas said.
According to Balderas, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being drafted and will be presented to the Edmonds School Board during its March 23 business meeting. Additional information about the agreement relating to Stage 3 and Stage 4 will be shared after the board votes to approve the MOU.
Read the full letter below:
Dear Edmonds School District families,
I am pleased to inform you that the district and the Edmonds Education Association (EEA) have reached a tentative agreement on the working conditions for Stage 3 (3rd-6th grade) and Stage 4 (7th-12th grade). This agreement allows us to meet the governor’s emergency proclamation to offer in-person learning to all of our students by mid-April.
I want to thank the EEA for their collaboration and hard work that got us to this agreement quickly and efficiently, while keeping the focus on what’s best for our kids.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being drafted and will be presented to the School Board during the next scheduled meeting, which is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. You can stream the meeting live on our YouTube Channel. During the meeting the School Board will vote on the MOU. Once approved, we will share the specifics of Stage 3 and Stage 4 with staff, families and our greater community.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. This agreement is great news for all of us as we continue to bring back more of our kids into our schools in the safest way possible.
Sincerely,
Dr. Gustavo Balderas
Superintendent
