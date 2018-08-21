Edmonds School District announces two mobile apps available to families

The Edmonds School District invites families to check out new mobile apps — one for district information and the other for school menus and nutrition.

The mobile app Edmonds K12 is available for download onto your mobile phone or other mobile device. You can find school locations, get important notifications, the latest news, lunch menus, and the athletics calendar. The app has links to reporting for the district’s safe school alert as well as links to social media and other class applications.

Select one or multiple schools for updates and information

Get notifications wherever you are

Easily check Skyward

View daily lunch menus

Download the Edmonds K12 app at Edmonds K12.

The district’s Food & Nutrition Services has just launched a menu and nutrition app for families and students – My School Menus. Available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play, the My School Menus app allows access to nutrition information for the school meal programs on any device.

You can also get the information by visiting the district website or www.MySchoolMenus.com. There, you can print nutrition information and district menus for posting at home. For further questions regarding My School Menus, Contact: Megan de Vries at 425-431-7073.

Features include:

Nutrient data by menu item: hovering over a menu item will show nutrient data

Build-a-Meal nutrient data: choose build-a-meal to get totals of individual nutrients for all items chosen by a student

Ingredient information for certain menu items

Complete list of all food choices available to students

Allergen identification: allergen filter to strikethrough foods containing the following allergens: wheat, soy, eggs, fish, peanuts, tree nuts, milk

Attribute identification: symbols identifying foods as GMO free, kosher, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, locally grown, made from scratch

Translation to 180 languages using Google Translate

Links to Child Nutrition sites like prepayments, applications and policies

Information about Child Nutrition

Picture of foods are also available

Download from the App Store or download from Google Play.