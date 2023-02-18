Edmonds School District art students win top honors in Scholastic competition

Photographs by Edmonds School District students Liam Kennedy and Isabella Stokke qualified for a national art competition after earning top honors in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Competition last month. They are among 18 district students being honored for their art.

Nearly 400,000 works of art and writing were entered into the competition nationally, including more than 600 from Snohomish County students.

Schack Art Center in Everett held an exhibit of the winning county entries earlier this year and all artworks from the state that placed can be viewed on their website.

Edmonds School District Scholastic Art Winners: