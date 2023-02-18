Edmonds School District art students win top honors in Scholastic competition

Photographs by Edmonds School District students Liam Kennedy and Isabella Stokke qualified for a national art competition after earning top honors in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Competition last month. They are among 18 district students being honored for their art.
Nearly 400,000 works of art and writing were entered into the competition nationally, including more than 600 from Snohomish County students.
Schack Art Center in Everett held an exhibit of the winning county entries earlier this year and all artworks from the state that placed can be viewed on their website.
Edmonds School District Scholastic Art Winners:
- Mudabrah Amber, Mountlake Terrace High School (MTHS): Gold Key, Hero’s Happy Ending (Comic Art)
- Maia Blue, Meadowdale High School (MDHS): Silver Key, Late Night Book Read (Photography); Honorable Mention, There It Is (Photography)
- Grayson Campbell, MDHS: Silver Key, Ian (Photography)
- Anais Castillo, MTHS: Honorable Mention, The Bronzed Beast (Sculpture)
- Evan Cole, Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS): Honorable Mention, Octopus of the Reef (Ceramics & Glass)
- Ada Curtis, MDHS: Silver Key, Makeup (Photography)
- Malikhi Emery-Henderson, MDHS: Silver Key, Spooky Pumpkin (Photography); Honorable Mention, Golden Hour (Photography)
- Aidan Folger, MTHS: Silver Key, Fungal Fellow (Painting)
- Mia Johns, MDHS: Silver Key, Broken (Ceramics & Glass)
- Liam Kennedy, Lynnwood High School (LHS): Gold Key, Look into the Light (Photography); Honorable Mention, Terminal to Nowhere (Photography); Honorable Mention, Fade into You (Photography); Honorable Mention, Shadows from Outside (Photography); Honorable Mention, Disguides Behind the Light (Photography)
- Susanna Lee, LHS: Silver Key, Choose Your Mask (Digital Art); Gold Key, Making Decisions (Drawing & Illustration); Gold Key, Nature’s Beauty (Painting)
- Caitlin Lindsay, MTHS: Honorable Mention, Fall Hangout (Drawing & Illustration)
- Joseph Ohly, MTHS: Gold Key, Rose Ring (Jewelry)
- Sonja Scarseth, MDHS: Honorable Mention, Alone (Photography)
- Isabella Stokke, LHS: Gold Key, Drowning Above Water (Photography); Silver Key, Sweet Tooth (Photography)
- Mya Tiegs, MDHS: Honorable Mention, Water Droplet (Photography)
- Aaron Wahl, MTHS: Silver Key, Funky Function (Drawing & Illustration)
- Marian Yenter, EWHS: Honorable Mention, Pointless Devastation (Editorial Cartoon sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.