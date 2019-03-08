Edmonds School District asks community for feedback on its strategic plan; meeting set for March 11

As part of the Blueprint 2025 process to update the strategic plan, the Edmonds School District is inviting the entire community to provide feedback.​​​​​​​

The district started this work in the fall, asking the community how to best update the collective goals and how to measure the district’s progress over the next several years.

There is a survey available in both English and Spanish and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ESDSurvey2019. The survey will close on March 12.

​​​​​In addition, the district is hosting a community town hall meeting Monday, March 11 to help finalize the Blueprint 2025. The meeting will run from 6:30-8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

“We are eager to hear from our parents, staff, and community about their vision for the future of our schools,” Superintendent Kris McDuffy said. “While our previous Strategic Direction served us well, Edmonds School District is growing and changing. We want our goals to reflect our work together on behalf of our students and schools.”

The survey is administered by a third party and the results are confidential, with overall themes shared with the district. For more information on the Blueprint 2025 process, visit www.edmonds.wednet.edu/about_us/blueprint_2025