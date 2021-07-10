Edmonds School District asks for permission to join lawsuit defending education funding through capital gains tax

The Edmonds School District is among those asking the Washington State Superior Court in Douglas County for permission to join Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson in defending $500 million per year in education funding that would be raised from a capital gains tax approved this year by the Washington State Legislature.

A group that includes the district earlier this week filed a motion to intervene as defendants in the cases of Clayton v. Washington and Quinn v. Washington. Both lawsuits are trying to eliminate $500 million per year in education funding raised from a capital gains tax.

The named potential intervenors are the Edmonds School District, East Wenatchee junior high school teacher Tammy Grubb, parent Adrienne Stuart, Pathways Enrichment Academy director Mary Curry, and the Washington Education Association.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 13.

“State funding is crucial to carrying out our mission of providing all children an excellent education,” said Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas. “Edmonds provides a wide variety of programs and services to those who qualify for special education services. Our programs include occupational and physical therapy, speech therapy, intensive academic, social and emotional support, and developmental kindergarten. All of these programs would benefit from additional funding, especially as the district works to help students adjust to in-person schooling after the effects of the recent global pandemic.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, the Freedom Foundation, working in conjunction with a Seattle law firm, filed suit in April opposing the tax. Then in May, former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna filed another lawsuit brought on behalf of several state residents, including owners of farms and manufacturing businesses, investors, and the Washington State Farm Bureau.

The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. It would raise an estimated $445 million a year, starting in 2023, The Times reported.